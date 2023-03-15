indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 510,070 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

