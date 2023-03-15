Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 432,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,158,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

