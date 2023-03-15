Immutable X One Day Volume Tops $142.60 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $723.21 million and $142.60 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

