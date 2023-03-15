IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,340.31

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,340.31 ($16.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,545 ($18.83). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,471 ($17.93), with a volume of 494,641 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.17) to GBX 1,800 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.51) to GBX 1,870 ($22.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.33) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.16) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,855 ($22.61).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

IMI Increases Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,988.51%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.