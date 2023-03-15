IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 550,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,204 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 485,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,030. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.