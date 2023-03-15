IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 2,961,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,732,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $421.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

