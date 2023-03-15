IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $153.13. The company had a trading volume of 90,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

