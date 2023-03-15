IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,044. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.