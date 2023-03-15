IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 1,174,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.