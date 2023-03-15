IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.17. The company had a trading volume of 886,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,211. The stock has a market cap of $406.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.