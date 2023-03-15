IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.58. The company had a trading volume of 164,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.