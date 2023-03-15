IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $480.80. 336,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,601. The company has a market cap of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

