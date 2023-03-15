IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from IGO’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
IGO Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.
IGO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.