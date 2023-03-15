IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from IGO’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

IGO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

