IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.69

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as low as $29.83. IGM Financial shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 1,467 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IGIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.