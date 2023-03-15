IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.69

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as low as $29.83. IGM Financial shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 1,467 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

