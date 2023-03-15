IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 1,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

