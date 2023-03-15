Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
IPWR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.