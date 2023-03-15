Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

IPWR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

