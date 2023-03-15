ICON Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $209.58 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,155,238 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,080,623.2158967 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21266152 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,700,643.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

