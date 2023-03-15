iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio Stock Up 6.4 %

IBIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 404,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,445. iBio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 2,054.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iBio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 829,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter.

About iBio

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.