Hxro Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $49.91 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $40,800.42 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Hxro alerts:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

