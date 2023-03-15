Huobi Token (HT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.96 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00016755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $667.69 million and $16.96 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00399233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.72 or 0.26985556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

