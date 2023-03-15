Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,741,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 16,433,230 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

