Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.