Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Purchases A$128,372.91 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 253,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,372.91 ($85,581.94).
Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$86,320.36 ($57,546.90).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,446.79).
Humm Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 65.86, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.
Humm Group Dividend Announcement
Humm Group Company Profile
Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.
Recommended Stories
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.