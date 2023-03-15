HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $35.13

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $32.93. HSBC shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 935,322 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 840 ($10.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $15,928,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

