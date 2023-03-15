H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as high as C$12.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 762,774 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$190,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,458,263.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

