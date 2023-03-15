Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.