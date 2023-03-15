Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.