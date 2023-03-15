Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $8.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,879. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

