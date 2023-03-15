Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. 695,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

