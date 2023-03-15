Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. 1,045,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

