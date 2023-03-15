Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 26,910,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,204,137. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.