Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,317,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

