Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 111,681 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,681 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 2.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on F. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

