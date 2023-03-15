Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CAT opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
