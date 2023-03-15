Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.