Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

