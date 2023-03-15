Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.