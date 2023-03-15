Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 770703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 711,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 152,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

