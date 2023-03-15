Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
