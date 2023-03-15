Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

