Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
