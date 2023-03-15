Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

