Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

