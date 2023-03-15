Hofer & Associates. Inc Buys 1,102 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.33. 1,856,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,141. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

