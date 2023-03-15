Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 3,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 11.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,317. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.