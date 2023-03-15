Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.00

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

