H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

H&G High Conviction Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&G High Conviction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&G High Conviction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.