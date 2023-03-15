HEX Price Reaches $0.0806 (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. HEX has a total market cap of $46.13 billion and $19.61 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00408853 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.67 or 0.27635775 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
