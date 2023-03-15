Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.92

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.92 and last traded at $244.73, with a volume of 281759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,284. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.