Hermez Network Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $181.17 million and approximately $304,996.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00019959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00035023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00216227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,830.89 or 0.99937386 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94921499 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,631.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.