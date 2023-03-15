Hermez Network Price Hits $4.90 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00019942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $178.97 million and approximately $302,930.76 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00210867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,595.47 or 1.00129384 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96908294 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,554.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

